William I. Fenwick
formerly Poughkeepsie - William I. Fenwick formerly of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away peacefully at his home in Northville on September 25, 2019. Born in Poughkeepsie, NY, he is the son of the late, Albert and Florence V. O'Connor Fenwick.
William was employed by IBM for many years. He enjoyed having a cup of coffee or sometimes maybe something a little stronger… golf outings and boating at the Great Sacandaga and Hudson River. He enjoyed living in the Adirondacks.
Survivors include three children, Susan Fenwick of Poughkeepsie, Michael Fenwick (Lori) of Rhinebeck and Elizabeth White of Salt Point; loving grandchildren, Rebekah, William, Wolf and Danielle. He also leaves behind much-loved siblings, nieces, nephews and many friends. He will be truly missed and remembered with fondness by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a beloved son, Robert A. Fenwick, son in law, Sterling White and his beloved wife of 57 years, Roberta L. Fenwick.
A Service will be held at St. James' Episcopal Church, 4526 Albany Post Rd; Hyde Park, NY 12538 at on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10 AM. Arrangements are in the care of Northville Funeral Service, Inc., 401 Bridge Street, Northville, NY 12134. Online condolences may be made at www.northvillefuneralservice.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 29, 2019