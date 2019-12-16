|
William 'Billy' J. Amato
Stanfordville - William 'Billy' J. Amato, 29, passed away Thursday, December 5th, 2019.
Billy was a graduate of Stissing Mountain High School, Pine Plains, and Columbia-Greene Community College. He had moved to Fayetteville, NC, before returning to the area several months ago. He had worked in construction and as a painter with his father.
Billy was a sports enthusiast; he had played football and track and enjoyed the gym and weight lifting. He also loved fishing, kayaking and being at the ocean.
Billy was born November 7, 1990, in Sharon Ct.; he is the son of Peter Amato and Michelle (Morse) Amato.
In addition to his parents he is also survived by his brother Trevor Amato; maternal grandparents Robert and Suzanne Morse; paternal grandfather Peter Amato; 12 Aunts and Uncles, Robert Morse, Barbara Thomas, Joseph Morse, Rena Morse, Lisa Morse Pratt, Lori Morse, Russel Amato, Kathy Piscano, Susan Santora, Erin Cordes, and Jayme Watt; and many cousins.
Billy was a great person and friend. He was very close to his cousins Steven and Richard Newkirk, Ryan, Lucas and Tyler Amato and Tony Salerno; as well as his lifelong friends Kevin Kennedy, Brendan Lawless, Josh and Eric Schaffer, Sean Wessell and AJ Graffia.
Calling hours are Wednesday, December 18th, 4:00 to 7:00 PM, at the Peck & Peck Funeral Home, 7749 Route 82, Pine Plains. A private Mass will be celebrated Thursday. Interment will be at the Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorial donation may be made c/o of Peter Amato, 439 Cold Spring Rd., Stanfordville, NY 12581 for a fund to be established in Billy's name that will help people with addictions.
To sign the online register please visit peckandpeck.net
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019