William J. Boggan



William J. Boggan (Bill) passed away on June 18, 2020 at the age of 51. He was born and educated in Dutchess County, NY and lived in Gloucester Pt.. VA for a short period of time. We remember Bill as someone who had a good sense of humor and comradeship. He spent many salmon-fishing seasons in Kodiak, AK, first as a fisherman, then as a lead mechanic on the fishing vessels. He had also been an excellent wood-worker and mason and had many other talents.



Bill was preceded in death by his father, Donald Boggan, and is survived by his mother, Liz Boggan, his sister and her family, and many, many friends.



Services will be private.









