William J. Flynn
Hyde Park - William J. Flynn, 72, of Hyde Park, New York, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born on June 15, 1947 in New York City, to the late William J. Flynn, Sr. and the late Ruth Ahles. Following his graduation from F.D. Roosevelt High School in 1965, Bill was drafted into the United States Army in 1968 and served in Vietnam. On August 24, 1970, Bill married the love of his life, Michelle McCaffrey at St. Augustine Church in Honolulu, Hawaii.
While working full-time in the information technology department at Dutchess Community College, raising his young family, and battling Multiple Sclerosis, with the love and encouragement of his devoted wife, Michelle, Bill completed both a bachelor's and a master's degree in computer science, graduating in 1984 from Union College. He retired from Dutchess Community College in 1994.
Bill was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather with a kind heart and a warm sense of humor. As a young man, Bill enjoyed riding motorcycles, working on cars and spending time with friends. In recent years, he enjoyed family gatherings and genealogy research. He was a smart man who could find a solution for just about any problem. As a team, Bill and Michelle were unbeatable at Trivial Pursuit.
In addition to his devoted and loving wife of 50-years, Bill is survived by his son, Andrew Flynn and daughter, Alyson Cerchia and spouse Jerry, and his granddaughter, Chloe, who brought him much joy, all of Hyde Park, New York. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn Brandl, of Hyde Park, New York, his brother-in-law, John McCaffrey and Joan of Tennessee, his sister-in-law, Maureen Gutman and Harry of South Carolina, his sister-in-law, Mary Pat Barton and John of Washington, brother-in-law, James McCaffrey of Poughkeepsie, New York, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Flynn Family is grateful to the Department of Veterans Affairs, especially Dr. Rose Cajuste-Bonheur, and Hudson Valley Hospice for all of the services and support they have provided over the years and during the final weeks and days. If desired, memorial donations can be directed to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 www.hvhospice.org/foundation/donate/ or to the Fisher House Foundation which builds comfort homes where military & veterans families can stay free of charge, while a loved one is in the hospital. Fisher House Foundation, Inc., 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Suite 410, Rockville, Maryland 20852 or https://fisherhouse.org/.
There are no calling hours. A celebration of Bill's life will be held by the family in June.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Sweet's Funeral Home, Hyde Park. Online condolences can be made at www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020