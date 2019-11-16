|
|
William J. Gleeson, Jr.
Dover Plains - William J. Gleeson, Jr., 86, a resident of Dover Plains, NY, formerly of Millbrook, NY, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at The Pines at Poughkeepsie Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. Mr. Gleeson owned and operated Gleeson's Lawn Service in Millbrook, NY.
Born on November 4, 1933 in Torrington, CT, he was the son of the late William J. Gleeson, Sr. and Mary (Shuhi) Gleeson. Mr. Gleeson proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. In July of 1972 in Torrington, CT, he married Nancy Ramsay who survives at home. Mr. Gleeson was an avid fisherman and hunter.
In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Gleeson is survived by his children, Debbie Gleeson of Washington, James Gleeson of Poughkeepsie, NY, Jeannie Perierra and Kenneth Johnston both of Torrington, CT. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, Mr. Gleeson was predeceased by a daughter, Cathy Gleeson.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the J.H. Ketchame Hose Co. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 911, Dover Plains, NY 12522. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019