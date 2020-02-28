Resources
William McDonald
William J. McDonald

William J. McDonald

William J. McDonald Obituary
William J. McDonald

Poughkeepsie - William J McDonald, of Poughkeepsie, passed peacefully on February 27, 2020 at home. Bill was born in Poughkeepsie on November 17, 1932. A "native son" of Poughkeepsie, he attended St Mary's School, Poughkeepsie High School, and the Krissler Business Institute. Bill worked for IBM Poughkeepsie and East Fishkill for over 30 years. He married Joan Tracy on December 30, 1961.

Bill was pre-deceased by his parents, Francis and Mary McDonald, and his seven brothers and sisters - Francis, Rev. Thomas, Walter, Sr. Mary Francis, Sr. Mary Aquin, Catherine, and Helen.

In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by daughter Mary Bish and son W. Patrick (Kirsten), and his grandchildren: Caitlin Haber (Zack), Sarah Bish, Evan Bish, and Will McDonald, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 4-7 PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Mary's Church on Thursday March 5, 2020 at 10AM. Burial will be in St Peter's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Bill's favorite charities - the or the . If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmilelrfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020
