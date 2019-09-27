|
William J. Moran
Poughkeepsie - William J. Moran, 75, of the Town of Poughkeepsie, passed away on September 6, 2019 at the River Valley Nursing Home in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was born on October 17, 1943 in Poughkeepsie, NY, the son of William J. & Ruth Miller Moran. Bill graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes High School and Dutchess Community College.
Bill married Patricia A. Baxter on July 22, 1967 in St. John's Church in Beacon, NY. They were married for 52 years and Pat survives at home. He was the CEO of Poughkeepsie Dental Lab Inc. in Poughkeepsie, NY for 35 years. He retired in 2003.
Bill was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He could fix anything you gave him.
Survivors include his sons: William James Moran of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; Shawn P. (Ashlyn) Moran of Troutman, NC and a brother: Barry(Louise) Moran of Bloomfield, Ct. Grandchildren include: Zachary & Emma Moran and step grandchildren: Layla Anthony & Madyson Rylee. There are several nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours. A Memorial Mass will take place on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10AM in the Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Church, 185 Hudson View Pl., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Burial has taken place. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019