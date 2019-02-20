|
William J. Morrison, Sr.
Millerton - William James Morrison, Sr., 97, a sixty five year resident of Millerton, NY died peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Bill worked in the chemical mixing room at Keuffel & Esser in Millerton for over 25 years before retiring in 1984.
Born October 21, 1921 in Ashland, Wisconsin he was the son of the late Euclid and Frances (Pufall) Morrison. Following high school Bill enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country for nearly 16 years before being honorably discharged from the Naval Reserves in 1959. On June 10, 1951 at St. Patrick's Church in Millerton, he married Ruth Conklin. Mrs. Morrison died May 26, 2011.
Mr. Morrison or "Mr.Bill" or "Morgy" as he was affectionately known to family and friends was an avid bowler and reader and enjoyed playing cribbage and other card games with his family. He enjoyed woodworking and caning furniture in his spare time also. He was a life member of the Millerton Legion Post 178 and was a former member of the Knights of Columbus and the Millerton Fire Company and was a longtime parishioner of St. Patrick's Church in Millerton and St. Bernard Church in Sharon, CT.
Bill is survived by four children; Betty Morrison, Tom Morrison and his wife Barbara, Bill Morrison, Jr. and his wife Candy all of Millerton and Bob Morrison and his wife Alicia of Livermore, CA; his sister, Frances Rickard of Colby, Wisconsin; five grandchildren, Moriah Sarvis and her husband Anthony, Melissa Morrison and her companion Diane D'Allessandro, Jessica LaBarre and her husband Lucas, Kaylea Morrison and Naomi Morrison; two step grandchildren, Henry Handlowich and Regina Swisher and her husband Jerry, a great granddaughter, Julianna LaBarre, a step great granddaughter, Ashley Mineavage and her daughter Avery and several nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by two sisters, three brothers and a step grandson, Richard Hanlowich.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11am at St. Bernard Church, New St., Sharon, CT. Monsignor Vittorio Guerrera will officiate. Burial will follow at Irondale Cemetery, Millerton, NY with Standard Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be made to the Millerton Fire Company, P.O. 733, Millerton, NY 12546 or . To send an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019