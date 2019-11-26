|
William James Smith
Pawling - William James Smith "Jim" 58 a resident of Pawling NY, formerly of Suffern, NY passed away on Thursday November 21, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his; mother, Nancy Smith; brother, Courtney Carlton Smith II; and step-brother, Craig Shapiro.
Born on December 30, 1960 in Suffern, NY. Jim was the son of Courtney Carlton Smith and Nancy (Krinsky) Smith. On June 1, 1996 Jim married Christine (McGregor) Smith who survives him at home.
Jim worked as a Foreman/Mechanic for All-Makes Pump and Motor, Inc. of Yorktown Heights since 1988. He worked for his friend, the best man at his wedding, Owner, William Dachille. He was a passionate hunter, trapper and fisherman, he loved the outdoors and could often be found outside working on a new project; building bird houses, chicken coops, forever attending to his house, lawn and property. He loved making things with his hands. Jim was knowledgeable about his many passions, a true Outdoorsman.
He was a loving and devoted husband and father. He adored his daughter Hannah and had the keen ability to make her smile and laugh. She was his 'Punk", he was her "Jimbo". He leaves behind many friends and a community he loved; the simple usually quiet life close to the woods. Jim was an active member of the Pawling Lake Estates Board for many years always committed to the betterment of the community, keeping the community tranquil and private.
"The Promise" by Robert Sexton was carved on a beautiful piece of wood by Jim while on vacation in Maine. It sits over a doorway in the house shedding light on his thoughtful sensitivity.
"Across the years I will walk with you -
in deep green forests; on shores of sand:
and when our time on earth is through,
in heaven, too, you will have my hand."
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Christine; daughter, Hannah; sisters, Karen Mulligan and her husband Michael of New Milford, NJ, and Maryann Smith of Tompkins Cove, NY; his father, Courtney C. Smith and his wife Sandy of Lake Wales, Fl.; Step-brother, Keith Shapiro and his wife Jinhee of Central Valley, NY and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
A Memorial service is planned for November 30, 2019 at 10:00am at Christ Church Pawling, NY. Interment will immediately follow at the Quaker Hill Cemetery Pawling, NY.
I lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Prader-Willi Syndrome Association-USA (www.pwsausa.org).
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019