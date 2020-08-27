1/1
William Lee Deyo
William Lee Deyo

Poughkeepsie, NY - William Lee Deyo, 83 of Poughkeepsie passed away at home on August 25, 2020. Prior to Poughkeepsie he lived in Beacon for 30 years. Born on August 4, 1937 in Poughkeepsie, NY he was the son of the late Edward Roosevelt Deyo and Betha Peterson. William was a cook at the Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center from 1968 until his retirement in 1992. William was a man with a big heart, he loved playing the slots in Atlantic City, visits to NYC, listening to music, watching Western movies, and most of all spending time with his family.

He is survived by his sisters, Bertha Wise and Shirley Deyo of Poughkeepsie, NY; and dozens of Nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his life partner Bernard Hinton. His brothers Gilbert Deyo and his wife Emma, Edward and Frederick Deyo.

Visitation will be held on Monday August 31, 2020 from 10am to 11am at Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home, Inc. 39 So. Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (845)452-1840. Funeral Service will begin at 11am. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.darrowfuneralhome.org. Masks are required and covid-19 guidelines will be followed.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-1840
