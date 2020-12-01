William Lynn Rockwood



William Lynn Rockwood, 63, passed onto the Lord after a sudden illness on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. He was a long-time resident of New York having been born in Winthrop and lived in Dover Plains, Copake and Craryville to name a few. For the last several years he had resided in Monroe, North Carolina.



William "Rocky" Rockwood was born on January 9, 1957 in Canton, NY. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Levi Rockwood, and Patricia Weston Rockwood, as well as his wife of 33 years Joan Christianson Rockwood.



He leaves behind four stepchildren: Tami Austin-Barilli, Ocala, FL.; Debora Remsburger, Red Hook, NY; Doug Corrow, Dover Plains, NY, and Kathie Corrow of Craryville, NY. There are also numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He also leaves behind his partner of 5 years, Pamela Davis McCormick, of Berea, KY.



The family plans on a Memorial Service in the Spring of 2021 in New York. Details will follow at another time.









