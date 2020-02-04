|
William P. Hurley
Highland - William P. Hurley, 62, passed away in the comfort of his home on February 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He let go of his long battle against cancer with the same faith and hope that allowed him to tackle this journey with such courage and inspiration.
Born in Rahway, NJ to William and Cathleen Hurley, Bill was the seventh of 16 children. He lived and worked in the Hudson Valley for over 40 years. As an Owner, Manager and Maitre'd, he established himself as a welcoming and familiar face in many of the fine restaurants in the area. He built wonderful memories with many over the years while doing what he truly loved; most recently with his friends at the Nic L Inn.
He was an avid Mets fan, loved vacationing in Maine and Cape Cod, and had a passion for wine and food; but his greatest passion, as an amazing Dad, was spending time with his kids. His children are forever grateful for the care and support of the staff at the Dyson Center; especially his NP, Maggie, with whom he developed a great relationship.
He is survived by his children William and Shannon, his former wife Mary and her husband Jeff Weeks, as well as 13 brothers and sisters: Mary, James, Cathleen, Joan, Francis, Robert, Ellen, Jack, Nancy, Peter, Anne, Paul and Eileen. He was pre-deceased by two sisters, Patricia and Marguerite.
Calling hours will be on Friday, Feb 7, 2020, 5-8pm at William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home in Poughkeepsie, with a mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Bill to: The Foundation for Vassar Brothers Medical Center - Directed to Dyson Center for Cancer Care, 45 Reade Place, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020