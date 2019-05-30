William R. Kendall



Beacon - William R. Kendall, 69, a lifelong area resident, died on May 25, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.



Born in Beacon on May 27, 1949, William was the son of the late Joseph and Tillie (Fredrick) Kendall. He had a 30 year-long career with Metro North Railroad, where he was employed as an iron worker and bridge inspector up until his retirement.



On April 18, 2009 in Fishkill, he married Brenda (Tinker) Kendall who survives at home. He is also survived by his son, Michael Kendall and his wife Lori; his stepdaughters, Courtney Nacewicz and Alyssa Belleville and her husband Jeff; his granddaughter, Madelyn Presley Kendall; his brothers and their spouses, Joseph and Beth Kendall and Robert and Joann Kendall; and his beloved companions, Dakota and Echo.



William was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycles and chopping wood. He valued the importance of physical fitness and attended the gym on a daily basis. He was also a proud member of Narcotics Anonymous for over 33 years.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1 from 2 to 4 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Celebration of Life will begin at 3:30 pm.



Donations may be made in William's memory to the . Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 30, 2019