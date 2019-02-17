|
|
William R. Petro
Fort Pierce, FL - William R. Petro "UB", died on January 31, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida. He was 90 years old.
He was a steamfitter for Local 21 Peekskill, NY and a World War II veteran, serving in both the Navy and Air Force.
Bill was born in Yonkers, NY on February 28, 1928. He was the son of Thomas and Anna Petro and the husband of the late Virginia Craig Petro, which Bill always said "were the happiest 19 years of my life". He is survived by his sister Barbara Smith, also of Fort Pierce and predeceased by a sister Lucille and brother Thomas. His life included many nieces and nephews; Patricia, Donald, Lynne, Lauren, and Daniel. He was also a great uncle to Keith, Roger, Victoria, Steven, Donald Jr, Anthony and Brittney, and great-great uncle to Benjamin. He also had a great caregiver and dear friend Maggie McClanahan.
Memorial arrangements will be held in the future. His favorite charities are St. Jude and Toys for Tots.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 17, 2019