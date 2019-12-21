|
William Richard Strollo
Hyde Park - William Richard Strollo, 90, a longtime Hyde Park resident, died on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck.
Born March 26, 1929 in New Rochelle, he was the son of the late John Frank Strollo and Cecelia Regan Strollo.
A proud member of Teamsters Local #445, Richard was a retired long distance and local truck driver for Pepsi, 7-Up, and Anchor Motor Freight (the "Blue Trucks") out of the former General Motors plant in Tarrytown. He took great pride in being a member of the "Million Mile Club".
If Mr. Strollo didn't have to work, he would have loved to have spent all his time carving wood. In his retirement, he became an avid, award-winning wood carver. He especially liked to carve boats and horses. At age 85, he won all five first place awards at the Dutchess County Fair for his hand carved and painted life-size carousel horse as featured in the Poughkeepsie Journal.
On July 16, 1949 in the First Presbyterian Church in New Rochelle, he married the former Helen Odell. His wife of seventy years survives in Rhinebeck.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children, Susan L. Strollo of Red Hook, Richard T. Strollo and wife, Diane, of Eastsound, WA, Ruth Elaine Haines and husband, Kenneth, of Hyde Park, and Ronald James Strollo and wife, Michelle, of Clinton Corners; twelve grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren
He is also survived by two brothers, John Strollo of Katonah, and Robert Strollo and wife, Patricia, of Endicott; one sister, Dolores Engstrom of White Plains; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Ruth Strollo Tracy.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park. Rev. Kregg Gabor will officiate.
Burial of his ashes in the family plot at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park will take place in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers, the Strollo Family respectfully requests memorial donations to the , 132 W. 32nd St., NY, NY 10001 (), or, the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538. (www.dcspca.org)
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 21, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020