William Rudloff
Lagrangeville - William H. Rudloff (Bill) passed away on December 27, 2018 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center with family by his side.
Born in Poughkeepsie, NY on June 14, 1937, Bill graduated from Arlington High School, class of 1954. He then went on to earn degrees from Alfred Tech in Alfred, NY and the Rochester Institute of Technology. Bill married the love of his life, Norma (Neeley), on March 29, 1958. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past year.
Bill started his career as a mechanical engineer in Rochester, NY where he worked for 12 years before returning home to LaGrangeville to establish a business of his own. After twelve years in business, he joined IBM, eventually becoming a manager and working in both the Fishkill and Poughkeepsie locations.
During the 70's and 80's, Bill was a member of the Lagrange Lions Club. While serving as President of the club (1981-82), he came up with the idea of building a bandshell in Freedom Park (Town of Lagrange, NY) and was instrumental in organizing volunteers for its construction. After retiring from IBM in 2000, Bill followed his lifelong passion for airplanes and learned to fly. He became a pilot and a member of the Grasshopper Flying Club and continued to fly recreationally until shortly before he passed.
Bill is survived and very much missed by his beloved wife Norma and their three children, daughter Connie Kuusisto and her husband Stephen of Syracuse, NY, son David Rudloff of Williamsburg, VA, and daughter Karen M. Rudloff of Manchester, NH. Also blessed to have had him in their lives are six grandchildren: Tara Connell, Ross Connell, Michael Rudloff, Kyle Bedell, Christian Bedell, and Amy Bedell. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Ernst and Margarethe (Bardenhagen) Rudloff, sister Marion Rudloff Breck, and daughter-in-law, Karen (Johnson) Rudloff.
A Celebration of Life service is being planned for Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11am at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Poughkeepsie where Bill was a member. Please visit Bill's "Book of Memories" online at https://www.mchoulfuneralhome.com/book-of-memories/3684329/Rudloff-William/service-details.php for further details as they become available.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Smile Train, 633 Third Ave., 9th floor, New York, NY 10017 or by visiting www.smiletrain.org.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 24, 2019