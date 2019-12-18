|
William S. Volk
Hyde Park - William S. Volk, 92 years young, died unexpectedly at his home in Hyde Park on December 17, 2019, entering into eternal rest with Our Lord. Born August 20, 1927 Bill was a beloved member of the community having moved to the Hyde Park area nearly 65 years ago from Queens. With a smile in his eyes and pep in his step, he exuded a zest for life, slowing down only ever so slightly in this tenth decade.
Bill was the consummate doer and giver. His 'doing' included everything from daily tasks to great adventures. He found enjoyment and took pride in the mundane to the exciting; from mowing the grass, primping the yard, painting and wallpapering, shoveling the snow, sweeping the garage and washing the dishes, to relaxing (or yelling at the TV) while watching the Dallas Cowboys, skiing (with one of the most graceful parallel forms ever!) into his 80s, building and enjoying his Adirondack home for many years, vacationing with family and friends, building furniture, out-west horseback riding ventures at a dude ranch including a cattle drive, enjoying dining out with friends and family and leisurely drives locally and long distances.
His 'giving' was evident through his involvement in many community organizations during his years including the Dutchess County SPCA, Winnikee Land Trust, Hyde Park Visual Environment Committee, Meals on Wheels, Pop Warner Football, the Lions Club and his favorite, St. Timothy Lutheran Church of which he was a Charter Member and instrumental in building the current church building. He quietly gave back to Hyde Park in small ways through his concerned interest in bringing attention to zoning violations or town planning that did not serve to beautify the historic area. Bill was ahead of his time with cleaning up the litter and recycling! Some of his most humble giving, to which he would not want written here, included moments of his time that he quietly gave. He often visited dying or sick friends, bringing a favorite treat like a milkshake, or picking up a friend who could no longer drive to take him out to breakfast. Many other stories and likely some that will never be known show that Bill quietly lived by the motto that the sign of character is 'doing the right thing when no one is looking'.
Born in Brooklyn, NY to William M. and Ruth Medlar Volk, Bill and his older sister Dorothy, who predeceased him in 2010, grew up in Queens. It was in second grade where Bill formed friendships with Bob, Norm, Don and Bert who all would continue their bond for more than the next 75 years. The idyllic memories of his youth, that filled Bill's life, primarily centered around a tiny town in the upper Catskill Mountains by the name of Cornwallville. It was here where his grandmother had a farm and where Billy and his sister lived and attended two years of school at a one room schoolhouse. The joy he experienced there was seen in his eyes and heard in his voice whenever he reminisced. Sharing the untouched beauty and simplicity of the area with family and friends over the years was one of his greatest delights.
In 1945, while still 17 years old, Bill felt it his duty to join the men of the greatest generation, in serving his country during WWII. Enlisted in the Marines, Bill boarded a train in the heat of the summer to Parris Island, SC where, as any Marine knows, the boys quickly become men. Bill served as a PFC, spending one of his two years in Japan during the occupation in 1945-1946. He remained a proud patriot throughout his life and taught a love of country to his family and many during his years.
Bill married the love of his life, Dolores R. L'Heureux, on June 7, 1952 in Richmond Hill, NY, and celebrated 67 wedding anniversaries together. Bill together with Dolores cherished the blessings of countless family and friends. Bill worked for the NY Telephone Company for 30 years and then in 'retirement' worked at BOCES in the woodworking class where he shared his carpentry talents with young people. After eight years at BOCES, Bill continued, until just this week, building and repairing furniture in his basement workshop. He loved creating and giving his handiwork to others.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by one son, Stephen and wife Michelle of Hopewell Junction and two daughters, Ruth and husband John Recchia of Hollowville, and Barbara and husband Ross Mauri of LaGrangeville. Bill's grandchildren are Kimberly (Volk) and husband Dan Johansen, Brendan and wife Kathryn Recchia, Brittany Recchia, Tyler and wife Clara Mauri, Dale Mauri and Jocelyn Volk. Great-grandchildren are McKenzie and Leighton Dixson and Cameron Ann Recchia. Many cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws as well as dear friends throughout the years were loved and cherished by Bill.
Donations in honor of Bill, if desired: St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1348 NY Route 9G, Hyde Park, NY 12538, or, the Dutchess County SPCA PETS 4 VETS Program, 636 Violet Avenue, Hyde Park, NY 12538. (www.DCSPCA.org)
It is likely that the double rye Manhattan which he enjoyed each evening for nearly 75 years served him well! So, raise a glass to a good man who lived a simple and generous life serving God, Nation, Family and Neighbor.
Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm, Friday, December 20th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Funeral services will be at 11 am, Saturday, December 21st at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Route 9G, Hyde Park. Pastor Wayne Olson will officiate. A reception will follow.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation and burial of his ashes in the family plot in Norwalk, Connecticut will take place at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019