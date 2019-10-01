|
William Smith, Jr.
Rochester - William P. "Bill" Smith, Jr. died Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the age of 54. Bill is survived by his children, Marlo and Vaughn; mother Jeanne Smith, brother Kevin (Kathleen) Smith, sister Darlene (David) Mandzak nephews Joshua Smith, Jacob Smith and Michael (Katherine) Mandzak, and niece Monica (Chris) Austin. He was predeceased by his son Graham; father, William P. Smith; and niece Virginia Ann Smith.
Bill was born in Yonkers, NY, and grew up in Wappingers Falls, NY. He graduated from the University of Buffalo in 1987 and Cornell Law School in 1990. He spent his entire career as a trial attorney, including serving as partner at the law firm of Woods, Oviatt, Gilman, and most recently, as a sole practitioner at his own firm, Smith Law. Bill had a strong drive to help others and was a fierce advocate for his clients, but he was well-liked and highly respected by his peers. Bill was a gifted litigator who was known for his sharp legal mind and other attorneys often sought his advice when dealing with a complex procedural issue.
Bill was an extremely hard worker, logging many hours at his practice, but he was always very generous with his time. He spent untold hours on and off the ice coaching youth hockey and was well-loved by his players. In addition to creating drills and formulating game strategies, "Coach Bill" was also always there to wipe a nose or tighten skate laces or just give some words of encouragement. He could also be found in the spring and summer out on the baseball diamond helping Vaughn's Little League team. Bill never missed a single game or even a practice. He kept a pair of sneakers in his car and would come straight from work, rolling up his shirtsleeves and standing out on the field still in his suit pants, or on the sidelines keeping score.
Bill was a loyal friend. He remained close with many friends from college and law school. If you were his friend, you were his friend for life. He will be remembered for his sharp wit, incredible work ethic, endless generosity and drive to help and serve others.
A celebration of Smith's life will be held at Miller Funeral Home, 3325 S. Winton Rd., Rochester, NY, on Saturday, October 5. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Lollypop Farm in Rochester, NY, or the .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Oct. 1, 2019