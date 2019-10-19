|
|
William Stephen Bobrowski
Pawling-Wingdale - William Stephen Bobrowski, of the Pawling-Wingdale area, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at The Grand of Pawling. He was 75.
Born in Boston, MA on December 8, 1943, he was the son of the late Stephen and Harriet (Dill) Bobrowski. He served in the submarine corps in the US Navy during Vietnam. He worked as a reactor operator for ConEd at the nuclear plants, Buchanan and Indian Point. He was a former member of the Dover American Legion and the Civil Air Patrol of Dutchess County Airport.
He married Mary Clinch on September 27, 2003 at St. James Church in Carmel; she survives at home. He is also survived by two daughters, Renee Bronte of New Fairfield, CT and Suzanne Peschel of Kent, CT; a sister, Martha Komar of Ohio; a step-son, Christian Clinch of Lincolnton, NC; and seven grandchildren, Katherine, Lauren, Stephen, Collin, Jason, Irelyn, and Jamison.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a (add this: step-son Jason), his brother, John, and his faithful four-legged companion, Freddie.
Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, October 25th, 5-8 PM at the Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John's Church, 39 East Main Street, Pawling, Saturday at 10 AM.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Paws for Veterans, Rescuing Dogs to Rescue Heroes, 63 Ocean Boulevard, Satellite Beach, FL 32937 or www.pawsforveterans.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019