DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
(845) 236-4300
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Newburgh, NY
View Map
1945 - 2019
William Swartz Obituary
William Swartz

Florida - William C. Swartz of DeBary, Florida and formerly of Marlboro, NY, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Florida. He was 73.

William was born in Newburgh, NY on July 19, 1945. He is the son of M. Shirley Swartz of Florida and the late Francis E. Swartz.

William was a United States Navy Veteran. He worked for IBM, Fishkill before retiring. He was a member of the IBM 1/4 Century Club and also a member of the V.F.W. of DeBary, Florida.

Survivors include his mother M. Shirley Swartz of Florida, his brother F. Douglas & Maxine Swartz of Marlboro, his nephews; William & Gretchen Swartz of Marlboro and Christopher & Noelle Swartz & their children; Maggie, Rachel & Aidan of Texas, Uncle George Quinn of NY and Aunt Helena Jamiolkowski of Florida.

He was predeceased by his father Francis E. Swartz.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 4pm-7pm at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro.

Funeral Services will follow visitation on Friday evening at 7pm at the Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh on Saturday morning at 10:30am.

Memorial donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or your .

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of the DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.

(845) 236-4300
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 11, 2019
