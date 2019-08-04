Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vineyard Commons
6 Merlot Drive
Highland, NY
William Vincent Sewell

William Vincent Sewell Obituary
William Vincent Sewell

Cape Coral, FL - William Vincent Sewell (Bill...Murray) 73, passed away on June 22, 2019 in Cape Coral, Florida. Bill is survived by his sister, best friend, mentor and support Jessie Sewell; two brothers John Sewell and Richard Sewell; nieces Shana and Amanda; and nephew Daniel.

Bill was born and schooled in Poughkeepsie and attended the University of Tampa before enlisting in the United States Air Force where he served as a Meteorologist in the Vietnam War. Upon discharge, Bill worked for the Postal Service in Poughkeepsie, Cape Cod and Boston. After retirement from the Postal Service, Bill returned to the Mid-Hudson area and worked at the Dutchess County Clerk's Office. He retired to Cape Coral, Florida. Bill was an avid reader, had an undeniable wit; enjoyed the company of people and lived by his sustainable mantra "Born to Live Good" - and he did!

Please join his family for a "Celebration of Life" on Saturday, August 17, at Vineyard Commons, 6 Merlot Drive, Highland, NY, Building 6 (lounge area) from 4:00 - 6:00 pm.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
