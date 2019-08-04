|
|
William Vincent Sewell
Cape Coral, FL - William Vincent Sewell (Bill...Murray) 73, passed away on June 22, 2019 in Cape Coral, Florida. Bill is survived by his sister, best friend, mentor and support Jessie Sewell; two brothers John Sewell and Richard Sewell; nieces Shana and Amanda; and nephew Daniel.
Bill was born and schooled in Poughkeepsie and attended the University of Tampa before enlisting in the United States Air Force where he served as a Meteorologist in the Vietnam War. Upon discharge, Bill worked for the Postal Service in Poughkeepsie, Cape Cod and Boston. After retirement from the Postal Service, Bill returned to the Mid-Hudson area and worked at the Dutchess County Clerk's Office. He retired to Cape Coral, Florida. Bill was an avid reader, had an undeniable wit; enjoyed the company of people and lived by his sustainable mantra "Born to Live Good" - and he did!
Please join his family for a "Celebration of Life" on Saturday, August 17, at Vineyard Commons, 6 Merlot Drive, Highland, NY, Building 6 (lounge area) from 4:00 - 6:00 pm.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 4, 2019