William W. Bates
Dover Plains, NY - William W. Bates, 85, a lifelong resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his home in Dover Plains. Mr. Bates was a union carpenter for R.W. Ciferri Inc. in Millbrook, NY retiring in 2003.
Born on December 24, 1933 in Sharon, CT, he was the son of the late Myron and Olive (Riesdorf) Bates. Mr. Bates proudly served in the US Marine Corps. during the Korean Conflict. On May 9, 1959 in Valhalla, NY, he married Catherine Brevi who predeceased him on November 17, 2001.
Mr. Bates is survived by his loving daughter, Letecia Bates and her companion, Richard Harrington, of Dover Plains; a stepdaughter, Cheryl Race and her husband Phillip, of Dover Plains and a special daughter, Luz Valencia of Dover Plains. He is also survived by three brothers, Myron Bates of Amenia, Carlton Bates and his wife, Merium, of Poughkeepsie and Arthur Rivenburgh and his wife, Sally, of Dover Plains and two grandchildren, Brock and Shane Race.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the Hudson Valley Hospice for the loving care and attention given to Mr. Bates.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. R. Kent Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Dover Plains. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 4, 2019