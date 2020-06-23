William W. Patrick
Lagrange, New York - William W. Patrick, Lived most of his life as a resident in the Town of Lagrange, he passed away on June 14, 2020 at the age of 74.
William was born on December 11, 1945 in Teague, Texas to William Patrick, Sr. and Elizabeth Wasson.
William was a member of Kimisis Greek Orthodox Church in Poughkeepsie.
William graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1964 and a part time student at Dutchess Community College. He commenced as a Real Estate Broker in 1965 and continued as a broker for the balance of his life. William was employed at CJ Patrick Real Estate, Inc. William helped develpop projects in Red Hook, New York and in Hollow Ridge Estate. He also was a partner of Canterbury Plaza, Town of Poughkeepsie. In addition, he was involved mostly with commercial properties and propert management.
William is survived by his wife Jo Ann, his children Darren Patrick, Damien Patrick, his grandchildren Ayla, Karli, Caiden and Ariel Patrick, his sisters, Gale Marie Patrick and Lisa Marek, his brother John Patrick, his nephew Patrick Gosline and niece Tess Brewer.
William was predeceased by a son William Charles Patrick in 2001.
Calling Hours will be held Thursday June 25, 2020 from 12pm to 2pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. Funeral services will follow at 2pm with entombment to follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
Due to the mandated New York State guidelines, we are allowed 25 percent of our occupancy at this time to enter the building. Masks are required with social distancing measures to take place when entering to pay respects to the family. We kindly ask if you can exit promptly so we can continue to move those wishing to pay their respects to the family in an orderly manner.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.