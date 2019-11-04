|
William W. "Bill" Pelzek
Poughkeepsie, New York - William W. Pelzek, age 69, passed away on November 1, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Milwaukee, WI to Thaddeus and Harriet Pelzek, the sixth of eight children.
Bill graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh with a degree in music. He worked as a music therapist for four years at a New Jersey mental health facility and has been employed since then by the U.S. Postal Service as a rural carrier in Carmel, NY.
In April of this year, Bill received the Paladin Prevention Award for his 20 years as a speaker for the Victim Impact Panel, as part of the Council on Addiction, Prevention and Education in Dutchess County. He also was an avid gardener winning several awards recently for flowers at the Dutchess County Fair. Bill enjoyed being crew for sailboat races on the Hudson River and gave to others the gifts of his baking and cooking abilities. Bill overcame the challenges of a major heart attack 23 years ago and raced in 10 NYC marathons.
Bill will be remembered for his generous spirit, his ready laugh, and his willingness to help anyone in need. He was a good friend to all. Bill had a serenity and peacefulness about him that stayed with him to the end.
Bill is survived by his wife of 36 years, Laurie (Ross) and their son, Jeff, as well as five of his siblings, several aunts and uncles and many nieces, nephews and loved ones.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 11:00am at St. John's Lutheran Church 55 Wilbur Blvd., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Council on Addiction, Prevention and Education of Dutchess County.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019