William Wessley Willsey, Jr.



POUGHKEEPSIE - William Wessley Willsey, Jr., 66, a lifelong area resident, died on May 1, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Born in Poughkeepsie on February 13, 1953, he was the son of William Wessley Willsey, Sr. and Betty Florence Nelke Willsey. Willsey was a master of plumbing and heating and was well-known in the industry. In his career he served as vice-president of Domind Petroleum Corporation, worked as an independent plumbing and heating contractor, and was currently employed as a salesman for JD Johnson in Poughkeepsie. He was a man with great mechanical aptitude and intuition who could fix anything. As a woodworker, he was a man who could build anything.



Willsey loved Rock and Roll Music. He was very proud and supportive of his son's musical career. If you were Mr. Bill's friend, he would do anything for you. Although he had a gruff exterior, he had a kind and sweet interior. He was a smart and funny character who will never be forgotten.



Willsey is survived by his son, William Wessley Willsey, III and his wife Amy; his grandsons, William Wessley Willsey, IV and Emmet Daniels Willsey; his former wife, Kim Willsey; his sisters, Bobbie Allardyce, Susan Willis and Judy Willsey; and several nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 4-7pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. There will be a service at 6:30pm.



Memorial donations may be made to the . Please visit Willsey's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 2, 2019