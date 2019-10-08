|
Willie Mae Brown
Poughkeepsie - Willie Mae Brown entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 4, 2019. She was 74.
She was born on July 5, 1945 to the late Willie Black and Bessie Betrand in Shorter, Alabama. The family later moved to Lake Wales, FL where she grew up and was employed at Donald Duck for many years. Ms. Willie Mae later moved to Poughkeepsie, NY, in 1976 and became a Direct Care Worker for 20 years. Willie Mae loved her family and was always ready and willing to go wherever her family needed her to be. Willie Mae children were the most important part of her life, she was always cooking and making life easier for them, she will be missed dearly.
She leaves to cherish her memory; son, Terry Brown; 3 daughters, Tanga Brown, Jacquetta Brown and Cicley Brown all of Poughkeepsie, NY; 2 step-sons, Douglas and Marcus Henderson. Willie Mae is also survived by 3 sisters and one brother, Vivian Betrand, Wanda Lawson, Raymond Betrand and Jennifer Betrand all of Lake Wales, FL; loving aunt, Corinne Stephens of Lake Wales, FL and special friends Lalillian West, 2 best friends, Jean Boykin and Carolyn Fisher of Poughkeepsie, NY. A host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Ms. Brown will have a memorial service Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Rhodes Funeral Homes Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019