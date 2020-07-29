Willis C. White Jr.



Poughkeepsie - Willis C. White Jr. fell asleep in death on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at home surrounded by family.



Willis was born on June 5, 1941 in the City of Poughkeepsie to the late Willis C. White Sr. and Earnestine Mayfield.



He graduated from the City of Poughkeepsie School District and entered the United States Army in 1964. After his time in the service, he worked for IBM in Poughkeepsie for 27 years. After retiring, Willis realized sitting home was not for him, he returned to the workforce at the Fountains at Millbrook, where he was employed for another twelve years.



Willis was an all-around outdoors man; however, he is best known for his lifelong passion for outdoor activities, including motorcycles, hunting, fishing, and archery, a summer did not go by without a trophy coming home for best dressed bike. Willis has traveled the United States riding his motorcycle; and when the children reached a certain age, Charlotte was right there with him for many motorcycle trips. The couple had many great experiences with the Goldwing Road Riders Motorcycle Club. He loved archery so much that during the summer he taught class at the Millbrook Day Camp. Willis was a member of the Ti Yogi Bowmen Club. He also taught the official archery license class for New York State. So, if you wanted to go Bow hunting in New York State, you had to take his class.



Willis was a member of the Smith Street AME Zion Church in Poughkeepsie, NY and a member of the church choir, his beautiful tenor voice was a joy to hear.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years Charlotte; to their union 4 children were born, Leonard J. White who proceeded him in death, Leah E. White of Poughkeepsie, NY, Lynnette Criswell (Jeremy) of Bossier City, LA, Willis C. White III (Amy) of Kingston, NY. He also survived by 4 grandchildren, Schenita L. White, Genelle C. Cummings, Dorian G. Cummings and Judah A. White; 6 great-grandchildren, Sienna J. Graham, Dama'ri Cummings, Elisha Munnerlyn, Londyn C. Cummings, Lilyanna G. Cummings, Layla Cummings; one brother, William C. White Sr. (Elise) of Silver Springs, MD and one sister, Margarette White-Brewster (James) of Austin, TX. Along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.



Mr. White will have a walk-through 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Graveside Service 1:30 p.m. at Union Cemetery, East Park, NY. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.









