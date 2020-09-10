1/
Wolfgang Kuefner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wolfgang's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wolfgang Kuefner

Clinton Corners - Wolfgang Kuefner, 70, passed away Wednesday, September 10, 2020 at Vassar Brother Brothers Medical Center.

Wolfgang worked with his mother at the Hunns Lake House caring for the residents and the administration of the home. He had many interests and enjoyed woodworking, photography, music and cars.

Born June 19, 1950 in Germany he was the son of the late Peter Kuefner and Maria (Lokodi) Kuefner of Clinton Corners.

In addition to his mother Maria, Wolfgang is survived by his sister Anita Mosso, and her husband Stephen of New Milford, Ct.; two nephews Peter and Robert; and many cousins.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in the Stanford Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Peck & Peck Funeral Home, S. Main St., Pine Plains.

To sign the online register please visit peckandpeck.net.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved