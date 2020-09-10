Wolfgang Kuefner
Clinton Corners - Wolfgang Kuefner, 70, passed away Wednesday, September 10, 2020 at Vassar Brother Brothers Medical Center.
Wolfgang worked with his mother at the Hunns Lake House caring for the residents and the administration of the home. He had many interests and enjoyed woodworking, photography, music and cars.
Born June 19, 1950 in Germany he was the son of the late Peter Kuefner and Maria (Lokodi) Kuefner of Clinton Corners.
In addition to his mother Maria, Wolfgang is survived by his sister Anita Mosso, and her husband Stephen of New Milford, Ct.; two nephews Peter and Robert; and many cousins.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in the Stanford Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peck & Peck Funeral Home, S. Main St., Pine Plains.
