|
|
Yvonne Diane Majette
Poughkeepsie - Yvonne Diane Majette left this life suddenly on June 11, 2019, at the age of 53. Diane as she was called by family and friends was born on April 26, 1966, to the late James McKinley Majette and Janice Parker Majette in Sharon, CT. Diane spent her childhood in Wingdale, NY.
Diane attended Poughkeepsie High School, Class of 1984, in Poughkeepsie, NY. While earning her high school diploma, she successfully pursued her entry level nursing degree at Dutchess County BOCES where she obtained her Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). She continued her educational pursuits, in the field of nursing at Mount Saint Mary College and Dutchess Community College and was awarded a Nursing Degree. Once her studies were completed, Diane successfully passed the New York State Board Nursing Examination and became a Licensed Registered Nurse (RN).
From a very young age Diane had a calling for helping others and she was called to Nursing. She worked for many years at Eden Park Nursing Home and The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing River Valley, in Poughkeepsie, NY. Her career later took her to Woodland Pond at New Paltz, in New Paltz, NY, as a Nursing Manager. Diane is remembered by the difference she made during those years by stepping into people's lives and creating special moments.
Diane was known for her sense of humor, calm and focused demeanor and her melodic laughter. She often said, "If you want to be happy, be!" Her hobbies included watching sports, reading classic novels, dining out, exploring food festivals and traveling. She was an avid sports fan cheering for the New York home teams: Giants, Knicks, Yankees, Rangers and Mets. She enjoyed reading novels by African American literary authors such as Toni Morrison and Alice Walker.
Diane knew the Lord as her Savior and was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church through her young adult years where she was active in Sunday School, a member of the Youth Choir and participated in other youth activities.
Diane was loved by so many people. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Briona Latay Bowen, of Poughkeepsie, NY; Second Mom, Sarah Majette of Wingdale, NY who loved her since becoming a part of her life at twelve (12) years old. Paternal Aunts, Lucille Merritt of Wingdale, NY, Lizzie Barber of Durham, NC, Thelma Jefferson (James) of Dover, DE, Cora Ford (Harry Ford, Sr.) of Wingdale, NY. Uncles Charles Majette of Durham, North Carolina, Rudolph Majette (Willie Seal) of Wingdale, NY, and Raymond Majette (Madeline) of Patterson, NY. Maternal Great Uncles, George Powell and Colin Powell of Wingdale, NY and Walter Powell (Edith) of Suffolk, VA. Uncles William Parker (Carol Jean) of Portsmouth, VA, Clarence Parker of Jacksonville, FL and Carlton Parker (Maribel) of Portsmouth, VA. One Aunt Jean "Vern" Basnight (Sylvester) of Portsmouth, VA, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
A celebration of life with be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, 110am at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 10 S. Green Haven Rd, Stormville, NY 12582. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 28, 2019