1/1
Yvonne M. King
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yvonne M. King

Beacon - Yvonne M. King, a longtime resident of Beacon, entered into rest on October 15, 2020 at the New York State Veterans Home at Montrose. She was 93 years old.

Yvonne was born on November 18, 1926 in Puna, India, the daughter of the late Eugene and May Neale Ledo. Yvonne grew up in England where she met and married Sgt. Edward P. King on December 18, 1944. Edward predeceased her in 1999.

Yvonne retired from the Matteawan State Hospital as a Corrections Officer. She was a longtime communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church.

Yvonne is survived by her daughter, Cherry Ashburn; her daughter-in-law, Sandra King; her grandchildren, Edward Ashburn and his partner Tanya Hand, Eric Ashburn and wife, Nicole, Sean King and wife, Laura and Catherine King Rohdus; her great grandchildren, Alexandra, Evelyn, Ella, Mason, William, Harrison, Chase, Jared, Zachary, Ian, Julia, Bella, Demetri, Jocelyn and Maximus; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Yvonne was predeceased by her son, Patrick King; her son-in-law, William Ashburn; her brothers, Eric Ledo and Vernon Ledo and her sisters, Ivy Ledo Domhoff and Eunice(June) Ledo Huish.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 22 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 Willow Street, Beacon. Burial will follow at St. Joachim Cemetery, Beacon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Church of St. Joachim - St. John the Evangelist, 2 Oak Street, Beacon, New York 12508.

To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riverview Funeral Home By Halvey LLC
2 Beekman Street
Beacon, NY 12508
(845) 831-0380
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Riverview Funeral Home By Halvey LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved