Yvonne M. King
Beacon - Yvonne M. King, a longtime resident of Beacon, entered into rest on October 15, 2020 at the New York State Veterans Home at Montrose. She was 93 years old.
Yvonne was born on November 18, 1926 in Puna, India, the daughter of the late Eugene and May Neale Ledo. Yvonne grew up in England where she met and married Sgt. Edward P. King on December 18, 1944. Edward predeceased her in 1999.
Yvonne retired from the Matteawan State Hospital as a Corrections Officer. She was a longtime communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church.
Yvonne is survived by her daughter, Cherry Ashburn; her daughter-in-law, Sandra King; her grandchildren, Edward Ashburn and his partner Tanya Hand, Eric Ashburn and wife, Nicole, Sean King and wife, Laura and Catherine King Rohdus; her great grandchildren, Alexandra, Evelyn, Ella, Mason, William, Harrison, Chase, Jared, Zachary, Ian, Julia, Bella, Demetri, Jocelyn and Maximus; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Yvonne was predeceased by her son, Patrick King; her son-in-law, William Ashburn; her brothers, Eric Ledo and Vernon Ledo and her sisters, Ivy Ledo Domhoff and Eunice(June) Ledo Huish.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 22 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 Willow Street, Beacon. Burial will follow at St. Joachim Cemetery, Beacon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Church of St. Joachim - St. John the Evangelist, 2 Oak Street, Beacon, New York 12508.
.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.