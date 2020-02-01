Services
Yvonne M. Lawrence


1941 - 2020
Yvonne M. Lawrence Obituary
Yvonne M. Lawrence

Wappingers Falls - Yvonne M. Lawrence, 78, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Beacon September 8, 1941, the daughter of William Boulanger and Exilda Lange. On November 8, 1958, she was married to Calvin M "Cal" Lawrence at St. Johns Church, Beacon.

Yvonne was employed at the town of Wappinger Court as a clerk for 18 years. She was a life member of the W.T. Garner Ladies Auxiliary, a Girl Scout leader, served on the Republican committee in Wappingers Falls, and belonged to the Chelsea Marina Auxiliary. She enjoyed travel, birds, animals, and especially her family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her and Cal looked forward to the memorial service held frequently for the USS Hyman, D.D.#732, where she served on the entertainment committee in New Castle, Indiana.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her son, Calvin C. Lawrence of Wappingers Falls, daughter, Annettia Gigliotti (Thomas) of Hopewell Junction, Grandchildren, Jennifer, Christine (Eric) Luksis, Sarah, Maria, Calvin, Jessica Lee (Mike) Noccera, Great Grandchildren, Easton, Matthew Noccera, a special niece, Gail Vasquez (Juan), and several other nieces and nephews and friends. She was predeceased by a brother, Bob Lange, and a sister, Joan Carangi.

Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St. Wappingers Falls, Tuesday from 5 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday at 9:30 AM at St. Marys Church, Clinton St., Wappingers Falls. Burial Wappingers Rural Cemetery. Donations may be made to the or . To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
