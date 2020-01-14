|
|
Yvonne Morrow
East Fishkill - Yvonne Rose Morrow, 79, an area resident since 1968, died peacefully on January 12, 2020 at her daughter's home.
Born in Astoria, New York on February 13, 1940, she was the daughter of Vincent and Eugenie (Marchand) Pugliese. Yvonne graduated from the Bellevue School of Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse at Bellevue Hospital, St. Francis Hospital and Northern Dutchess Hospital. She also worked for many years as a Paralegal with her former husband, Charles Morrow, at his law firm Gilday & Morrow in Poughkeepsie. Yvonne was a member of the Poughkeepsie United Methodist Church, as well as the Twin Mothers' Club and Jayncees Group.
Yvonne Morrow leaves behind a legacy of helping others and had maintained many lifelong friendships starting from when she moved to the area in 1968. Yvonne was devoted to her four children and her ten grandchildren, who all love her dearly. She took great pride in her nursing career and since her retirement, has travelled around Europe with both friends and family, enjoyed a meeting with Princess Alexandra in London and expanding to her knowledge of culture and foreign places. She also enjoyed doing crafts and spending time with her animals.
Yvonne is survived by her children and their spouses, Deborah Ann and Carl Wettels of Hopewell Junction, New York, Kristina and Joseph VanEtten of Clintondale, New York, Susan and George Parker of London, England, and Scott and Michelle Morrow of Beacon, New York; her grandchildren, Danielle and her husband Nicholas Washburn, Karl Christopher Wettels, Ron and his wife Olivia VanEtten, Joseph Van Etten Jr., Heather VanEtten, Matthew VanEtten, Sarah Parker, Ewan Davidson, Mace Morrow and Maddox Morrow; and her beloved feline companion, Max. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her sister, Joan Marie Hoffman.
Calling hours will be held on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11am at the Poughkeepsie United Methodist Church, 2381 New Hackensack Road, Poughkeepsie.
Memorial donations may be made to the or the Dutchess County SPCA. Please visit Yvonne's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020