Zanniya Lashay Ingram
- - On Wednesday, May 1, 2019 Zanniya Lashay Ingram fell into heavenly sleep in Wanaque Facility in New Jersey.
She was born at Vassar Brothers Medical Center on January 8, 2010 to parents, Paulette Thomas and Casbert Ingram. Zanniya was a bright, friendly and happy little girl. She always had a beautiful smile and a contagious laughter that would light up every room she entered. She loved to play ball, listen to music and reading.
Zanniya is survived by her loving family; her parents; siblings by her mother, Damion Jackson Ricardo Blake, Shawana Bartley, Larkland Brady, Deno and Keno Williams and Ronaldo Tennant; siblings by her father, Andrew Ingram, Bridget Ingram, Andrea Ingram, Nichola Ingram; Takiyah Ingram, Rashaan Ingram and Monye Ingram; grandmothers, Monica Mendez and Myrtle Ingram; maternal aunts and uncles, Pauline Griffith, Debbie Ashley, Angella Ashley, Anthony Thomas and Derrick Ashley; paternal aunts and uncles, Beverley Ingram-Thomas, Gloria Ingram-Smith, Hubert Ingram; Barbara Ingram-Alfred; Philbert Ingram and Ted Ingram and a host of other relatives to grieve her passing.
Zanniya will repose 7-9 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. Final Visitation 10-11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church, 92 Catharine Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Rev. Jesse V. Bottoms Jr. will officiate. Interment at Lagrange Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 30, 2019