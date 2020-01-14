|
|
Zbigniew "Peter" Soltysiak
Poughkeepsie - Mr. Zbigniew Soltysiak, age 53, of Poughkeepsie, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 8, 2020, at his residence.
He was born November 7, 1966 in Dabrowa Tarnowska, Poland, to the late Stanislaw and Stanislawa Soltysiak.
Zbigniew immigrated with his parents to the United States at the age of five, and that is when his American Dream began. At a young age he added a middle name, Peter, after his most-loved uncle, Piotr Labudzinski. He had the rare combination of a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important - the simplicity of living a life with those you love. His family knew him as a generous, kind, and erudite person who loved to laugh and joke around. His proudest achievement was marrying the love of his life, Magdalena, and witnessing the beautifully miraculous birth of their son, Matthew, whom he loved very much.
He was a member of Saint Joseph's Church and took pride in his Polish heritage. He was an avid reader who enjoyed collecting classic cars, rare old coins, stamps, German Steinkrug, and Eastern European military/history memorabilia. Zbigniew learned about hard work from his parents early on. During high school he opened his own car detailing business and worked at Adams for many years. He was determined to save his hard-earned money for his first car—a 1976 forest green Corvette. He was so proud.
As an adult, he received his Associate degree from Dutchess Community College and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from SUNY New Paltz, as well as Master of Arts in Teaching. In addition, he finished his certification in Leadership Academy from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. Zbigniew lived in Poland for a year while attending Jagiellonian University in Krakow. There he learned more about Eastern European history and taught English as a second language. Zbigniew became a middle and high school Social Studies teacher in the Webutuck School District, where his passion as a teacher was to make a difference in the lives of his students. He worked as an acting assistant principal as well as an Adjunct Professor in Philosophy at Dutchess Community College. In September of 2019, he received a certificate for 25 years of service to the Webutuck Central School District. During his teaching career, he received the prestigious "Teacher of the Year" award from the Webutuck School District multiple times.
Zbigniew was planning to move back to Poland after retirement. He wanted the simple life and to return to his humble roots on his parent's estate in Szarwark.
Zbigniew is survived by Magdalena, his wife of 20 years, his son Matthew, sister Krystyna Soltysiak, and nephew and niece, Evan and Stasia, with whom he shared a special bond; in-laws, Mr. & Mrs. Chilewski; brother-in-law, Bartosz Chilewski; uncle Piotr Labudzinski, cousins who were like brothers to him, Zdislaw and Robert (Joy & Nicholas) Labudzinski; and numerous family in the US and Europe.
Calling hours are Thursday, January 16th, from 5-8 pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial funeral Home, Inc., 218 Milll St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Wheelchair accessible entrance located in the rear of funeral home on Vassar St.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 17th, 10:00 am at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Poughkeepsie.
Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Poughkeepsie.
For directions or to send the family an online condolence or sympathy card please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020