Pleasant Valley - For those of you who knew, and were friends of Zoe Tice, it is my sad duty to report her death on April 15, 2020. Zoe was a free spirit who lived her life on her own terms, and pursued many varied interests over the years. Zoe raised world class cocker spaniels, and was a respected dog show judge. She completed her education a bit later in life, making many friends along the way. The greatest loves in her life were her two daughters, Nomi and Hope, who, each died many years too soon. It was Zoe's hope that she would join her daughters one day. I, too, hope that this desire will come true. If you care to know more about Zoe and the lives of her girls, I recommend her book, "A TIME FOR FLOWERS," Nomi's Story," available on Amazon.com There are no services. Burial at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller Son FH, Inc.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
