Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Andrew's life story with friends and family

Share Andrew's life story with friends and family

Andrew 'Gump' Green Sr.



Died: Friday, April 24, 2020; Clinton, Iowa



SAVANNA – Andrew "Gump" Green Sr., 69, of Savanna, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at MercyOne Clinton Medical Center in Clinton, Iowa.



Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna handled arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store