Arthur C. 'Art' SchroederBorn: November 11, 1918; Ustick TownshipDied: October 27, 2020; MorrisonMORRISON – Arthur C. "Art" Schroeder, 101, of Morrison, IL, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Resthave Home in Morrison.A private graveside service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison. Rev. Phil Heuser, pastor of Our Savior Lutheran Church - Sterling, IL will be officiating. The Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.A memorial to Our Savior Lutheran Church has been established.Art was born November 11, 1918 in Ustick Township, IL. He was educated in the Morrison grade schools and was a graduate of Morrison High School. He served in the Army as a gunner in the New Caledonia Islands during WWII. On July 1, 1951 he married Evelyn M. Radatz in Sterling, IL. She died January 9, 2005. Art was a co-owner of Schroeder Brothers Carpenters in Morrison, IL for his entire life, retiring in 1985. He was a former member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Morrison, and a current member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Sterling. Art was a charter member of the Morrison VFW Post #8281. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and crafting things with his woodworking skills.Survivors include one daughter, Elaine (Charles) Carp of Morrison; two sons, Arlyn (Eileen) Schroeder of Rockford, IL and Allan Schroeder of Morrison; six grandchildren, Jamie (Rob) Sherwood, Jodi (Nathan) Ivey, Rebecca Schroeder, Lukas Schroeder, Jennifer Carber, and Todd (Allyson) Schroeder; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one niece, three nephews and several great nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn; one brother, Clarence Schroeder; and one half brother, John Rosenow.To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com