Arthur C. 'Art' Schroeder
Born: November 11, 1918; Ustick Township
Died: October 27, 2020; Morrison
MORRISON – Arthur C. "Art" Schroeder, 101, of Morrison, IL, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Resthave Home in Morrison.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison. Rev. Phil Heuser, pastor of Our Savior Lutheran Church - Sterling, IL will be officiating. The Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
A memorial to Our Savior Lutheran Church has been established.
Art was born November 11, 1918 in Ustick Township, IL. He was educated in the Morrison grade schools and was a graduate of Morrison High School. He served in the Army as a gunner in the New Caledonia Islands during WWII. On July 1, 1951 he married Evelyn M. Radatz in Sterling, IL. She died January 9, 2005. Art was a co-owner of Schroeder Brothers Carpenters in Morrison, IL for his entire life, retiring in 1985. He was a former member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Morrison, and a current member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Sterling. Art was a charter member of the Morrison VFW Post #8281. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and crafting things with his woodworking skills.
Survivors include one daughter, Elaine (Charles) Carp of Morrison; two sons, Arlyn (Eileen) Schroeder of Rockford, IL and Allan Schroeder of Morrison; six grandchildren, Jamie (Rob) Sherwood, Jodi (Nathan) Ivey, Rebecca Schroeder, Lukas Schroeder, Jennifer Carber, and Todd (Allyson) Schroeder; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one niece, three nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn; one brother, Clarence Schroeder; and one half brother, John Rosenow.
