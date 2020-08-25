Ashley E. Lott
Born: September 5, 1982; Rockford
Died: August 22, 2020; Lanark
LANARK – Ashley E. Lott, 37, of Lanark, IL, passed away on August 22, 2020 at home.
She was born on September5, 1982 in Rockford, IL, to Greg and Linda (Daub) Lott. She attended Eastland schools, worked as a caregiver, and was a member of the United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her parents, Greg and Linda Lott of Lanark, IL; son, Thomas of Lanark, IL; brother, Shaun (Tracy) Lott of Roscoe, IL; nieces, Kyleigh and Emmerson Lott of Roscoe, IL; nephews, Devin and Tegan Lott of Rosoce, IL; maternal grandmother, Audrey Daub of Oklahoma City, OK; fiancé: Jason Ruble of Lanark, IL; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Floyd Daub of Milledgeville, IL; paternal grandmother, Shirley Schneider of Lanark, IL; and paternal grandfather, Willard Lott of Rock Falls, IL.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
