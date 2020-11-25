1/1
Austin Assen Fritz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Austin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Austin Assen Fritz

Born: February 17, 2000

Died: Friday, November 20, 2020

LANARK –Austin Assen Fritz, age 20, a thoughtful, loving, polite son, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at home.

A private family funeral Mass will be held at SS. John & Catherine Catholic Church, Mount Carroll. Public visitation will be held prior to the Mass from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020. You may watch the funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, on the Law-Jones Facebook livestream group. Inurnment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Mount Carroll.

A memorial has been established for YMCA Camp Benson, Mount Carroll. Friends and family are invited to share in Austin's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.

Austin was born February 17, 2000 in Targovishte, Bulgaria, and was welcomed into his new family by Stanley and Linda (Ritchie) Fritz in May 2002. He graduated from Eastland High School in 2018.

Austin was an accomplished dance,r and an exceptional cook with new recipes in the kitchen. He had a great love and talent for music. He especially loved Celtic Woman songs and knew them all by heart. He enjoyed his many summers attending Camp Benson, making new friends and also participating in the local church groups, most recently Young Life in Mt. Carroll.

Austin will be dearly missed by his father, Stanley Fritz of Mount Carroll; maternal grandmother, Margaret Ritchie of Boscobel, Wisconsin; uncle and aunt Rod and Cheri Fritz, of Lanark, Illinois; aunt and uncle Roxann and Jerry Specht of Evanston, Illinois; aunt and uncle Kathy and Bob Everson, Barb and Rick Ritter, Bonnie and Todd Stenner, Jean and Chris Wolff, Mike and Jeannie Ritchie, Jerry and Kathy Ritchie, and Ron and Christy Ritchie all from Wisconsin. He is also survived by many cousins located around the country.

Austin is preceded in death by his mother, Linda Lou Fritz in 2012; his paternal grandparents, Helen and Ronald Fritz; and his maternal grandfather, Ronald Ritchie.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Prairie Advocate on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Law-Jones Funeral Home Inc
Hwy 64 & East St
Mount Carroll, IL 61053
(815) 244-9862
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Law-Jones Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved