Benjamen D. Strohecker



Born: February 28, 1985



Died: August 8, 2020



PEARL CITY – Benjamen Dean Strohecker passed away at home on August 8, 2020 after a brief but strong fought battle with cancer.



Ben was born to Charles and Arleen Kingery on February 28, 1985 in Sterling, IL. Ben attended schools in Polo and Pearl City, IL. Ben was a jack of all trades and had many jobs over the years including farm work, silage truck driver, F.S. Grain Services, and was most recently employed at Quinn Construction in Lena, IL.



Ben was a father to two great kids, Skyler Dirksen and Angela Strohecker. Ben then married Brittany Ils on December 21, 2007 in Mt. Carroll, IL and together they had three wonderful kids, Lilyann Lou, Casen Benjamen and Jaxson Dean. Ben enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, shooting fireworks, mud bogs, tattoos, spending time in the woods and at the river, building knickknacks for his family, and talking about how great red tractors are to his green tractor loving father-in-law and brothers-in-law. Ben had a great sense of humor and was well known for his jokes and pranks, usually at the expense of his unsuspecting wife and kids.



Ben is survived by his wife, Brittany; his children, Lilyann (12), Jaxson (8), Skyler (17) all of Pearl City and Angela (15) of Hanover; his mother and stepfather, Arleen (Ken) Kingery of Lena; his father, Charles Strohecker of Lena; his siblings, Donna (Ken) Quinn of Lena, Nicole (Jeremy) Kingery of Shannon, Jenny Kingery of Freeport and Justin Kingery of Lena; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Hank and Lou Ils of Loran, IL; his brothers-in-law, Elijah Ils and Teddy Ils of Loran; his sister-in-law, Montana Ils of Freeport; his grandmother, Donna Rife of Sterling, IL; his grandfather-in-law, Carl Heidenreich of Savanna, IL; his grandmother-in-law, Linda (Bill) Gempeler of Shannon; several very special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and many many great friends and coworkers.



Ben is preceded in death by his son, Casen Benjamen Strohecker, August 9, 2010 to November 25, 2010.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hermann Funeral Home in Pearl City, IL followed by a private graveside service. Ben's family would like to invite all friends and family to a previously planned benefit, now celebration of life, on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Slurp and Burp in Loran for an all-day hog roast, entertainment and silent auction. Also, on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. there will be a meat raffle at Slurp and Burp in Loran.



The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers, kind words, meals and all other donations and support. It has helped more than words can say.





