Carol Jean Meador
Born: May 29, 1942
Died: November 4, 2020
LANARK – Carol Jean Meador, 78, of Lanark, IL, died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
Carol was born May 29, 1942 to Ralph and Marian (Meinders) Benell in Freeport, IL. She was a certified nursing assistant and homemaker. Carol loved floral arranging, crocheting, yearly shopping trips with her sister Pat, playing the organ, and dancing with her husband, Bill. She also loved to travel and bake for her friends and family.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, William "Bill" Meador of Lanark, IL; siblings, Patricia Folk and Robert (Patty) Benell, all of Lanark, IL; stepchildren, Ronald (Sue)Meador of Chadwick, IL, Pamela (Rick) Myers of Lanark, IL, Donna (Joe) Janssenof Chadwick, IL, Jacqueline (Hank) Baer of Williams, AZ; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Carol was preceded indeath by her parents Ralph and Marian; siblings, Gary Benell, Joyce Thomas, Jerry Sjoberg, Judith Colbert, Linda Reese; and stepdaughter Barbara Meador.
No visitation or services will be held. Cremation rites have been accorded, and interment will be at a later date in Lanark Cemetery.
No flowers, and donations can be made to Rock RiverHospice and Home in Sterling, IL.
