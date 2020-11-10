1/1
Carol Linton
Carol Linton

Born: October 20, 1932

Died: October 30, 2020

STERLING – On Friday, October 30th, 2020, Carol Linton, loving mother of three boys, passed away at the age of 88 at CGH Medical Center, Sterling, IL.

Carol was born on October 20th, 1932 to Rothmer and Myrtle (Jacobson) Bushman of Coleta, Illinois. She attended Milledgeville High School and Western Illinois University. She worked in the administrative office at Sterling High School, and then spent many years as head bookkeeper for Sauk Valley College.

Carol loved her family, and took much joy in her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was also an avid animal lover, especially her cats. She enthusiastically cheered on her Chicago Bears and St. Louis Cardinals.

Survivors include three sons, Gary (Sandy) Linton of Sterling, Tim (Karin Murphy) Lintono f Milledgeville and Pat (Tracy) Linton of Maize, Kan.; six grandchildren, Gary (Brenda) Linton Jr., Andrew (Amy) Linton, Ben (Erica) Linton, Rachel Linton, Allison Linton and Abigail Linton; one stepgrandchild, Mike (Megan) Surma; eight great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private graveside service for immediate family will be held Friday, Nov. 13th at 10 a.m. at West Genesee Cemetery near Coleta. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent to Carol's favorite charity, Happy Tails Humane Society, 1408 McNeil Road, Rock Falls, IL 61071 or online at happytailsanimalshelter.org.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Prairie Advocate on Nov. 10, 2020.
