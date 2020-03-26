Prairie Advocate Obituaries
|
Finch Funeral Home
405 E Hitt St
Mount Morris, IL 61054
(815) 734-6156
Daniel "Stro" Strohecker

Daniel "Stro" Strohecker Obituary
Daniel e. 'stro' strohecker

Born: Aug. 26, 1965; Savanna

Died: March 17, 2020; Freeport

MT. MORRIS, IL -Daniel Eli "Stro" Strohecker, 54, of Mount Morris, IL, formerly of Lanark, IL, passed away with his family by his side on March 17th, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport, IL after recently being diagnosed with mesothelioma.

He was born August 26, 1965, in Savanna, IL to Richard and Mae Strohecker.He worked many jobs, including machine operator at Quad Graphics in Mount Morris, IL for 23 years, and most recently as a machinist for Danfoss Power Solutions in Freeport, IL.

On February 22, 2020, Dan married the love of his life, Sara Martin.

He graduated from Highland Community College in 2012 and from Lanark High School (Home of the Fighting Beavers) in 1983.

Daniel loved antiques, the Chicago Cubs, woodworking, and anything mechanical. He loved spending time with his family, and enjoyed traveling and exploring with them. He had been a proud member of the Graphics Communications Teamsters Local 65B, in which he held many offices including president, and the Mount Morris Moose Club.

He is survived by his wife, Sara of Mount Morris; daughter, Grace (Austin) Druien of Holcomb, IL; daughter, Audra Martin of Union, KY; grandson, Warren Druien of Holcomb, IL; brother, Ronald (Ann) Strohecker of Lanark; brother, Charles Strohecker of Lanark; sister-in-law, Sheryl Strohecker of Lanark; special nieces and nephews, Matt (Shelby) Strohecker, Seth (Katy) Strohecker, Jacey Strohecker; and great-nephew and great-niece, Logan and Amelia Strohecker.

He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Strohecker; mother, Mae Strohecker; and brother, Michael Strohecker.

Dan was a friend to all he met He was patient, loving, generous, and kind.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a memorial yet to be established.

Due to COVID-19, private family services were Saturday, March 21, at Finch Funeral Home, MountMorris, IL. A celebration of life will follow at a later date.

A live stream video was available Saturday March 21, 2020, on Sara's Facebook page.
