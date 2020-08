Or Copy this URL to Share

Denver C. Traum Jr.



Died: March 29, 020



MOUNT CARROLL – Denver Conrad Traum, Jr., age 87 of Moun t Carroll, died March 29, 2020.



A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mt. Carroll, with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m.





