Diane C. Appel



Born: December 24, 1944



Died: September 28, 2020



CHADWICK – Diane Carol Appel went home to her loving father on September 28th, 2020. She passed at MercyOne Hospital in Clinton, IA, in their comfort care unit.



A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3rd, at Fairhaven Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Fairhaven Methodist Church.



Diane was born December 24th, 1944, daughter of Victor and Florence (Herdrich) Dietz. She attended Mt. Carroll High School, where she played flute and piccolo in the school's band. Diane graduated from high school with the class of 1963. Soon after school. Diane married the love of her life, Marvin Appel. Together, they worked their Fairhaven farm, growing corn and beans and raising beef cattle. The couple celebrated 34 years of marriage until Marv's passing in 1998.



Diane was quiet, strong and deep in her faith. Nothing proves this more than her courageous battle with cancer when she was a young woman. Because of side effects Diane lost most her hair but was known to always wear her firecracker red wig. Diane also couldn't have children, but shared her faith with many youth at Fairhaven Methodist Church through Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. Diane enjoyed outings with friends whether it was through Bible studies, coffee groups, or pizza and drinks. Diane also loved car rides to see the countryside especially on her way up to Monroe. At home, Diane loved dancing in the living room to Elvis and other favorites.



At New Year's, Diane decided to leave her home on the farm after 50 years to move to Allure Nursing Home in Mount Carroll. She was so pleased and happy with this decision, as she was able to be surrounded by people and have such wonderful staff to care for her. Staff often referred to her as The Ears of Allure; she wanted to know "the scuttlebutt."



Diane will be dearly missed by her cousins in Wisconsin, Harlod, Emily, Ilene, Bob, and Arley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Everett (Carolyn) Appel, Leroy (Sharon) Appel, and Ray (Jan) Appel; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Florence Shaw.



Diane is preceded in death by her loving husband, Marvin; her parents; and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Donna Appel.





