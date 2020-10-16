Diane M. Brown
Born: June 11, 1957; Savanna
Died: Ocotber 8, 2020; Savanna
SAVANNA – Diane Marie Brown, age 63, of Savanna, Illinois passed away at home, Thursday, October 8, 2020, in the loving care of her family.
A celebration of life service was held Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna. Burial followed at the Savanna Township Cemetery.
Diane was born June 11, 1957, in Savanna, Illinois, the daughter of Vernon and Jeanice (Radke) Brown. Diane is a 1975 graduate of Savanna High School. She received her associate's degree at Scott Community College, and then went on to earn her bachelor's and her master's at St. Ambrose College, Davenport. Diane raised an independent, confident daughter, Mandy. As a single mother working full-time, Diane taught her how to value hard work and to do your best job.
Diane worked for the Department of the Army at the Rock Island Arsenal as a contract specialist, until her retirement after 30 years. She attained her goal of reaching GS 14 at her job. Her work took her to Germany for 3 years and Sierra Vista, Arizona at Fort Hauchuca for 3 years. She liked adventuring in Europe while she was working in Germany. She counted on her mother, Jeanice to hold down the fort and to be there for Mandy while she was working.
Diane was a member of NARFE and the VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed crafting and painting. Going to movies, attending the Savanna Historical Society events, Timber Lake plays, wineries, and having a girl's day with "The Committee" were some of her favorite pastimes. She loved to travel and was a member of the World Ventures Travel Club. She liked adventuring to many other countries in Europe while she was working in Germany, and was always on the lookout for Polish pottery for her collection. She loved listening to ABBA and Cher on repeat. One of her favorite things to do was to spend time with her grandchildren, helping after school, playing board games and having dinner with family.
Diane will be dearly missed by her daughter, Mandy and son-in-law, Donavon DeWitt of Savanna, Illinois; three grandchildren, Cobretti, Carmendee, and Christian Castro; two stepgrandchildren, Taylor and Liam DeWitt; brother, Dale Brown of Savanna, Illinois; her beloved nephew, Frank and his wife, Lauree Brown; very special best friend, Lynn (Robert) Haas; aunt Lorraine Radke; and many close friends.
Diane is preceded in death by her parents, Jeanice and Vernon; aunt, Marilyn Radke; brother, Donald Brown; and sister-in-law, Jean (Kehl) Brown.