Donna l. schneider
Born: July 3, 1934; Savanna
Died: March 15, 2020; Mount Carroll
CHADWICK – Donna L. Schneider, age 85 of Mount Carroll, IL passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Allure Nursing Center, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
Donna was a loving and caring Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, known to be a selfless person who would always look for ways to help others. Her friends knew her as loyal and thoughtful.
Donna was born July 3, 1934 in Savanna, the daughter of Charles "Buck" and Mildred (Saltow) Buckwalter. She graduated from the Savanna High School, and soon met Kenneth Schneider, while hanging out at Clifton's Ice Cream Shop. Donna and Kenny were married on August 30, 1953 in Savanna. They raised three children and celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Family was everything to Donna. She never missed an event her children or grandchildren participated in. She enjoyed talking with the kids and being a part of their life.
Donna came by her nickname "chicken lady" honestly, as she had a passion for collecting chickens, as long as they were not the real ones! Donna loved going to garage sales, working with ceramics, and visiting the casino with Kenny.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, Kenny of Mount Carroll, her daughter, Cindy (Bart) Ottens of Chadwick, her twin sons, Kenneth III and Kurt, both of Bradenton FL; two granddaughters, Kelly (Kurt) Francis of Milledgeville and Kari (Jason) Fisher of Chicago; and a sister, Betty (Rich) Madsen of Homosassa , FL. She is also survived by 4 special great-grandchildren, Kyson and Kamden Francis, and Olivia and Grant Fisher.
A private family service will be held with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Mount Carroll.
Memorials may be made to Allure Nursing Center of Mt Carroll.
