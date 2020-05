Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy E. Bowman



Died: May 15, 2020; Edmond, Oklahoma



ELIZABETH – Dorothy Edna (Meyer) Bowman, age 86, originally of Elizabeth, IL passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Iris Memory Care facility in Edmond, OK.



Law-Jones Funeral Homes handled arrangements.





