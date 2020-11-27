1/
Dorothy L. Walvoord
Dorothy L. Walvoord

Born: February 14, 1938; Whiteside County

Died: November 15, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dorothy Lucille (Newendkye) Walvoord, 82, passed away peacefully, November 15, 2020 at New Mark Care Center in Kansas City, MO.

Dorothy was born in rural Newton Township, Whiteside County, Illinois on February 14, 1938. She was the fifth of seven children born to Louis and Gertrude (Buikema) Newendyke. Dorothy graduated from Milledgeville High School in 1956 and attended Central College in Pella, IA, where she met and later married Edgar Walvoord February 7, 1958, in Lanark, IL.

She was a devout Christian, steadfast in her faith throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed playing the piano, baking, and gardening. Dorothy was a talented oil landscape artist and exceptional seamstress. She also appreciated the beauty of nature through flowers and birds. Despite her prolonged battle with multiple sclerosis, which exceeded 30 years, Dorothy lived consistently in grace and peace.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harold Newendyke; sister, Joyce Newendyke; former husband, Edgar Walvoord.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Sandra) Walvoord, Katy, TX, Barry (Elizabeth) Walvoord, Lake Forest, IL, and Cindy Lett (Harold), Smithville, MO; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Marian (William) Reiling, Lena, IL and Carol June (Ernest) Eads, Fulton, IL; brothers, Vernon (Mary Alice) Newendyke, Lanark, IL and  Melvin (Barbara) Newendyke, Litchfield; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services in both Missouri and Illinois will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Lanark City Cemetery, Lanark, IL.

Memorial contributions: National Multiple Sclerosis Society or New Mark Care Center of Kansas City, MO.

Arrangements are by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO


Published in Prairie Advocate on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
