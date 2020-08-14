Earl Roger ListonBorn: October 9, 1923Died: July 27, 2020LANARK – Earl Roger Liston, 96, of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Lanark, Illinois, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Southern Arizona Veterans Home where he had been a resident for over a year.He was born October 9, 1923 in Mitchell, South Dakota. During high school, his family moved to Pecatonica, Illinois, where he met and married Harriet Kilbourn. During WWII he served in the Battle of the Bulge, being one of only 17 men in his reconnaissance troop who wasn't killed or captured. After coming home from the war, he proceeded to become a successful business owner for over 25 years, while raising a family of 3 boys in Lanark, Illinois. They moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1971 for Harriet's health. He continued to be an active member of the Masons and the local branch of the Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge for many years. He was awarded the National Order of The French Legion of Honour in the rank of Chevalier (Knight) on November 6, 2013.He is preceded in death by his wife, Harriet; his two sons, Danny and Scott; his grandson, Andrew; and friend, Mary.He is survived by his sons , Roger (Janet) Liston of Powder Springs, Ga., and Kent (Sharon) Liston of Greenbank, Wa, and daughter-in-law Raena Liston of Arvada, Co; as well as five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers we suggest donations to the American Legion Post 36, 5845 E 22nd St. Tucson, AZ 85711.